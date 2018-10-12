App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2817: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2817 in its research report dated October 12, 2018.

Nalanda Securities' research report on Dalmia Bharat


Historically, the company expanded rapidly from 1.2mt in FY06 to 25mt in FY18. This was through a slew of organic and inorganic (OCL and Jaypee Bokaro in the East and Adhunik and Calcom in North East) acquisitions which helped it cement its position in South and East India through consistent gain of market share. Going forward, we expect this growth momentum to continue as it expands its presence in the East with a clinkerisation line in Rajgangpur (through its subsidiary, OCL India) and grinding units in Odisha, Bengal and Bihar aggregating to an additional capacity of 7.8mt. DBL is estimated to set it up at a cost of USD 70/t and it is expected to be completed in about 25 months.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 2052/share, DBL trades at an EV/EBITDA of 7.9x on FY20E earnings and an EV/Ton of $101 on FY20E capacity. We value DBL’s present capacity of 25mt at EV/Ton of $150 (asset-based) and EV/EBITDA at 10x (earnings-based) to reach at an average target price of INR 2817/share, giving a potential upside of 37.3%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 12, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

