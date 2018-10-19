App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 810: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated October 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cyient


Cyient delivered a steady performance for 2QFY19 with a marginal beat on revenues and margins. Revenues came at USD 169mn up 5% QoQ and marginally above our estimates (PLe: USD167.8mn). Constant Currency growth for the quarter was 6.5% QoQ. Services business revenues at USD146mn were up 2.3% QoQ in USD (3.5% QoQ growth in constant currency). ANSEM contributed to additional USD1.4mn for the quarter owing to full impact of consolidation. Hence, Services business revenues have grown by 1.3% QoQ in USD (2.5% in cc). Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) business revenues for the quarter came at USD22.9mn for 2QFY19 (compared to USD18mn in 1QFY19). Management retained double digit revenue growth in Services business for FY19. However, considering the soft start (1HFY19), Cyient would need to deliver 4.5% CQGR over next two quarters to achieve 10% USD revenue growth in Services business. This is a tough ask considering that management has also guided that 3Q could see some softness in its key vertical (Aerospace vertical). Management also cited that 3Q revenues will be impacted by seasonality.


Outlook


We downgrade our TP by 6% to Rs 810/share (16.5x FY20E EPS vs 17.5x earlier) led by modest EPS downgrade. Retain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 01:53 pm

tags #Buy #Cyient #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.