you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 20, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 785: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 785 in its research report dated April 19, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Cyient


Cyient’s Q4FY18 revenue, at USD164.6mn (up 8.3% QoQ), beat Street’s 7.5% growth estimate. EBITDA margin, at 14.1% (down 50bps QoQ), came below the 14.4% estimate. Key highlights: 1) services revenue grew by a 2.0% QoQ; 2) DLM revenue jumped 80.6% QoQ/32.6% YoY growth; and 3) management guided for double digit revenue growth in services business and ~20% growth in DLM segment with flat operating margins; however, we expect FY18-FY20 earnings CAGR to be 11.1% due to 200-300bps lower tax rate.

Outlook

We believe Cyient’s superior service offerings, led by ER&D and IoT, will help it clock revenue CAGR of 13.0% over FY18-20E. Further, strong execution and lower tax rate will drive EPS CAGR of 13.5%. At CMP, the stock trades at 13.2x FY20E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with revised TP of INR785 (16x FY20E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Cyient #Edelweiss #Recommendations

