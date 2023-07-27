English
    Buy Cyient; target of Rs 1610: Axis Securities

    Axis Securities is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1610 in its research report dated July 26 2023.

    July 27, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
    Axis Securities report on Cyient

    In Q1FY24, Cyient reported revenue of Rs 1,69 Cr, up -4% QoQ and 35% YoY. The company’s operating margins improved by 283bps QoQ to 14.2%. The Services’ operating margins grew by 60bps QoQ to 15.3%, led by efficient execution during the quarter as well as currency translation. The company’s net profit for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 177 Cr, registering a growth of 52% YoY. The management expects overall revenue growth in FY24 in the range of 15%-20%, which if materializes, would be indeed strong given the prevailing challenging times. The said growth would be driven by Communications growth (led by Network Transformation), E&U (benefiting from the IG partner's acquisition), and Transportation growth (led by the Rail segment). The deal pipeline continues to look healthy at $192 Mn.


    We recommend a BUY rating on the stock and assign a 16x P/E multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 81.8/share to arrive at a TP of Rs 1,610/share, implying an upside of 10% from the CMP.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 06:22 pm

