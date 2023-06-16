English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 338: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 338 in its research report dated June 16, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 16, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    We met CROMTON’s management to gauge how demand, competitive scenario and change in strategy is shaping overall business. Crompton has taken corrective measures like 1) restructured the business in five verticals, 2) hired/appointed second level management team, 3) addressed the frontend sales team attrition, and 4) increased focus on A&P and R&D for driving growth. Although the strategy might impact FY24 financials, we expect better growth from FY25 onwards. Over FY17-23 Company’s Revenue/EDITDA/PAT CAGR stood at 9.9%/8%/8.7% while excluding Butterfly Revenue/EDITDA CAGR was at 6.4%/5.7%. Management expects 7-10% revenue growth in existing business and <30% in new vertical of large appliance business.

    Outlook

    Further, EBITDA margin is expected to be in 10-12% range over coming years. We estimate Sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 12.0%/14.0%/21.6% over FY23-25E and revise our TP to Rs338 @ 32x FY25 EPS (Rs371 earlier). Maintain ‘BUY’.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Crompton Greaves Consumer - 16 -06 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 16, 2023 03:56 pm