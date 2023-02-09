English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 1270: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on CreditAccess Grameen has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1270 in its research report dated February 08, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 09, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on CreditAccess Grameen

    CREDAG delivered an in-line PAT in Q3 FY23, that reflected stronger GLP growth, higher NII/PPOP and still elevated credit cost. The texture of disbursements remains enthusing, with accelerating pace of new borrower addition (significant new-to-credit within) mainly in newer markets and loan ticket/exposure per borrower under check. The co. delivered RoA/RoE of 4.6%/18.8% (material improvement over Q2 FY23), despite continuance of significant write-off of residual Covid-related stress. With the delivery of enhanced outcomes in Q3, CREDAG reiterated its annual consolidated performance guidance of 24-25% GLP growth and 4-4.2% RoA/16-18% RoE. The co. has taken requisite price actions to factor relatively moderate experience of collections (delinquency flow fwd.) in MMFL’s portfolio.

    Outlook

    The stock has previously traded at multiples of >3.5x in a stable operating environment with 16-18% RoE delivery. This time CREDAG’s RoE delivery would be far superior at 21-22% due to scale and pricing benefits. Remains a BUY with 12m PT of Rs1270.