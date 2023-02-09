Buy CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 1270: YES Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities' research report on CreditAccess Grameen

CREDAG delivered an in-line PAT in Q3 FY23, that reflected stronger GLP growth, higher NII/PPOP and still elevated credit cost. The texture of disbursements remains enthusing, with accelerating pace of new borrower addition (significant new-to-credit within) mainly in newer markets and loan ticket/exposure per borrower under check. The co. delivered RoA/RoE of 4.6%/18.8% (material improvement over Q2 FY23), despite continuance of significant write-off of residual Covid-related stress. With the delivery of enhanced outcomes in Q3, CREDAG reiterated its annual consolidated performance guidance of 24-25% GLP growth and 4-4.2% RoA/16-18% RoE. The co. has taken requisite price actions to factor relatively moderate experience of collections (delinquency flow fwd.) in MMFL’s portfolio.

Outlook

The stock has previously traded at multiples of >3.5x in a stable operating environment with 16-18% RoE delivery. This time CREDAG’s RoE delivery would be far superior at 21-22% due to scale and pricing benefits. Remains a BUY with 12m PT of Rs1270.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

CreditAccess Grameen - 08 -02 - 2023 - yes