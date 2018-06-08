App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 02:59 PM IST

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 375: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated June 05, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Coal India


We re-instate our coverage on Coal India (CIL) and rate it Buy with a new TP of Rs375. We are enthused by the progress made by CIL in last six months in successfully tackling multiple headwinds around employee wage costs and FSA realisations and we expect CIL to deliver strong earnings growth over FY18-20E led by i) better demand and volume CAGR of 6%, ii) robust FSA pricing on the back of recent price increases and better grade compliance and iii) strong share of e-auction volumes at 18% of total volumes coupled with higher realisations supported by favorable global coal prices. Stock trades at inexpensive valuations of 6x FY19E EV/EBITDA despite attractive return rations and we expect strong case of re-rating as earnings improve. Dividend yield of 7%+ is an added positive.


Outlook


We ascribe EV/EBITDA multiple of 7x to FY20E earnings to arrive at our TP of Rs375. Recommend Buy. Key downside risk is unfavorable use of high cash & lower volumes.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 02:59 pm

#Buy #Centrum #Coal India #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

