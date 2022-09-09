Buy Coal India; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India

Coal India (CIL) is one of the largest coal producers in the world. In FY22, CIL produced 623 million tonnes (MT) while offtake was at 662 MT. CIL has 345 mines (as on April 1, 2021) of which 151 are underground, 172 open cast and 22 mixed mines • CIL has extensive mining capabilities. It possesses advanced technology in open cast mining.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value CIL at Rs 275, 4.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

More Info

At 11:45 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 235.40, down Rs 0.85, or 0.36 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 237.95 and an intraday low of Rs 234.75.

It was trading with volumes of 123,962 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 533,140 shares, a decrease of -76.75 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.05 percent or Rs 2.50 at Rs 236.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 241.85 and 52-week low Rs 139.20 on 08 September, 2022 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.67 percent below its 52-week high and 69.11 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 145,070.62 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Coal India - 090922 - icici