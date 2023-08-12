Buy Coal India; target of Rs 265: Axis Securities

Buy

Axis Securities report on Coal India

CIL posted a decent set of numbers. Revenue (up 3% YoY, down 6% QoQ) beat our estimate by 2% led by higher ASP (down 4%/6% YoY/QoQ) which stood ahead of our estimate by 2%. EBITDA (down 14%YoY, up 52% QoQ) beat our estimates by 16%, mainly on account of lower RM costs, which are partially offset by higher-than-expected employee and contractual expenses. In Q4FY23, CIL took provision towards employee expenses of Rs 5,870 Cr. Attrib. PAT stood at Rs 7,971 Cr, down 10% YoY (up 44% QoQ), beating our estimate led by higher other income and lower D&A expenses.

Outlook

We continue to value the stock at 4.0x 1-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple on FY25E Adj. EBITDA. We arrive at our target price of Rs 265/share (from Rs 275/share), implying an upside of 15% from the CMP.

