    Buy Coal India; target of Rs 265: Axis Securities

    Axis Securities is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated August 09 2023.

    August 12, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
    Axis Securities report on Coal India

    CIL posted a decent set of numbers. Revenue (up 3% YoY, down 6% QoQ) beat our estimate by 2% led by higher ASP (down 4%/6% YoY/QoQ) which stood ahead of our estimate by 2%. EBITDA (down 14%YoY, up 52% QoQ) beat our estimates by 16%, mainly on account of lower RM costs, which are partially offset by higher-than-expected employee and contractual expenses. In Q4FY23, CIL took provision towards employee expenses of Rs 5,870 Cr. Attrib. PAT stood at Rs 7,971 Cr, down 10% YoY (up 44% QoQ), beating our estimate led by higher other income and lower D&A expenses.

    Outlook

    We continue to value the stock at 4.0x 1-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple on FY25E Adj. EBITDA. We arrive at our target price of Rs 265/share (from Rs 275/share), implying an upside of 15% from the CMP.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:42 am

