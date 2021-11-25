MARKET NEWS

English
Buy Coal India; target of Rs 210: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated November 24, 2021.

Broker Research
November 25, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
 
 
Edelweiss Securities' report on Coal India


Coal India (CIL) missed consensus Q2FY22 forecasts. Key points: i) Blended realisation was impacted by higher sales to the power sector. ii) E-auction premium over FSA at 15% was lower than our estimate. iii) Cost impacted by higher diesel price. iv) Good cash accretion due to working capital unlocking. v) H1FY22 capex at INR44.1bn Going ahead, we see several levers of stock performance: i) Higher eauction premium. ii) Possible hike in FSA price. iii) Lower-thanexpected wage hike.



Outlook


Owing to significant cash accretion, we expect a dividend yield of 12–13% over the next two years. Maintain ‘BUY’ on the stock with a TP of INR210 at an unchanged 9x FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Coal India #Edelweiss Securities #Recommendations
first published: Nov 25, 2021 12:23 pm

