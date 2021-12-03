MARKET NEWS

English
Buy Coal India; target of Rs 210: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated December 02, 2021.

December 03, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
 
 
Edelweiss Securities' report on Coal India


Coal India (CIL) sustained a firm operating performance in Nov-21. Key points: i) Production at 1.79mt/day is the highest ever in FY22. ii) SECL’s operating performance improved. iii) Offtake rose further to 1.89mt/day. Taking cognisance of year to Nov-21 performance, we expect our offtake estimate of 643mt (up 12% YoY) to be met easily. Going ahead, we expect higher e-auction volume/price premium and robust demand to drive performance. Furthermore, pit-head inventory at 29mt is significantly lower than Mar-21 levels.



Outlook


We believe significant cash accretion through Mar-22 would result in a dividend yield of 12–13%. Maintain ‘BUY’ on CIL with an unchanged TP of INR210/share at 9x FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Coal India #Edelweiss Securities #Recommendations
first published: Dec 3, 2021 02:19 pm

