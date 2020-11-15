PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 11:29 AM IST

Buy Coal India: target of Rs 160: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Coal India


Q2FY2021 operating profit/PAT at Rs. 3,975 crore/Rs. 2,948 crore, up 10% y-o-y and down 16.3% y-o-y was above our estimate due to Rs. 575 crore OBR write back and slight beat in FSA realisation at Rs. 1,412/tonne (up 3.9% q-o-q). Sharp increase in coal-based power generation by 9.5%/14.6% y-o-y in September/October bodes well for a recovery in coal offtake volume and would aid an earnings recovery (expect an 18% PAT CAGR over FY21E-FY23E with RoE of 42%). Management is hopeful of maintaining last fiscal’s dividend of Rs. 12/share (already declared interim dividend of Rs. 7.5/share) in FY2021, which translates into high dividend yield of 10%. Coal India is trading at an attractive valuation of 4.6x its FY2023E EPS (~64% discount to its historical average one-year forward P/E multiple of 12.7x).


Outlook


Hence, we recommend a Buy rating on Coal India with PT of Rs. 160.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 11:29 am



