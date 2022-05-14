English
    Buy Caplin Point Laboratories; target of Rs 895: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Caplin Point Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 895 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 14, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Caplin Point Laboratories


    Caplin derives entire revenues through exports with 90% of revenues from Emerging Markets (LatAm + RoW) where it has an end-to-end business model through last mile logistical solutions for its exclusive distributors. In the US, Caplin has filed 21 ANDAs on its own and through partners, 18 approvals from the USFDA (five with partners) • For LatAm markets, it outsources ~40% of products from China, ~20% from Indian vendors and in-house manufacturing of the remaining ~40% • Caplin Steriles caters to the rapidly growing demand for injectable products in US and other regulated markets.



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY due to 1) steady growth from legacy LatAm markets, 2) traction from US injectable, 3) calculated capex decisions to expand capacity, widen portfolio and backward integration. Valued at Rs 895 i.e. 18x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 49.6.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Caplin Point Laboratories #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 14, 2022 01:53 pm
