Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Caplin Point Laboratories; target of Rs 605: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Caplin Point Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Caplin Point Laboratories


Q2FY21 revenues grew 18% YoY to Rs 268 crore. EBITDA margins improved 131 bps YoY to 32.6% due to higher gross margins partially offset by higher staff costs due to recently acquired subsidiaries. Sequential margin improvement (up 279 bps) was on account of a better overall operational performance. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 22.9% YoY, 22.1% QoQ to Rs 87 crore. However, PAT remained flattish (down 0.7%) YoY at Rs 57 crore due to lower other income and higher tax outgo.



Outlook


The company continues to offer a compelling risk-reward scenario at current valuations. We maintain BUY rating and arrive at our target price of Rs 605 (12x FY23E EPS of Rs 50.3).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #Buy #Caplin Point Laboratories #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

