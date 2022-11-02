English
    Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 1010: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated November 01, 2022.

    November 02, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel


    Consolidated EBITDA grew 6.4% QoQ, led by a healthy 6%/8% growth in the India Mobile/Africa business, resulting in a stable FCF of INR43.7b. Payment of 5G spectrum dues led to a substantial increase in net debt to INR2t, with the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 3x. BHARTI should continue to clock a strong EBITDA CAGR of 19% over FY22- 24E, led by: a) an improvement in the 4G mix, b) market share gains, and c) steady inroads into the non-Wireless business. In the near term, higher investments in 5G can dilute FCF going forward and may lead to elevated debt levels. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    We value BHARTI on a FY24 basis, assigning an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12x/5x to the India Mobile/Africa business, arriving at a SoTP-based TP of INR1,010. We maintain our Buy rating. We expect a better valuation multiple, given the consistent 20% growth opportunity.


    first published: Nov 2, 2022 06:56 pm