Buy Bharat Wire Ropes; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Wire Ropes

BWR, incorporated in 1986, is one of the leading manufacturer of specialty steel wire, steel wire ropes, slings & strands, with wide range of products. Products have applications across industries including elevators, shipping, oil & gas, cranes, mining etc • Company’s ~83% of revenue is from exports while ~17% from domestic markets. In exports, Europe contributes 30-35% of revenue followed by ~20% by US & South America and balance 45-50% by South Asian & Middle East markets • Revenue and EBITDA have grown by 31.7% and 68.5% CAGR in the last 3 years during FY20-23. PAT recovered sharply from net loss of Rs 61 crore in FY20 to Rs 62.2 crore net profit in FY23. During FY23, company reported revenues of ₹ 589 crore (+43.4% YoY) and EBITDA of Rs 138.8 crore (+123% YoY). PAT in FY23 stood at ₹ 62.2 crore, which increased by 4.5x YoY.

Outlook

We recommend BUY on Bharat Wire Ropes. We value the stock at Rs 300 per share (based on 15x FY25 EPS)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bharat Wire Ropes - 31 -08 - 2023 - icici