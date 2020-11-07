172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-balrampur-chini-target-of-rs-210-icici-direct-3-6081201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Balrampur Chini; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Balrampur Chini has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Balrampur Chini


Balrampur Chini reported a strong set of numbers with 50.5% revenue growth led by 41.7% growth in sugar segment & 96.2% growth in distillery segment. The higher sugar sales were led by higher domestic monthly sales quota whereas distillery segment witnessed robust growth mainly on account of higher volumes led by commissioning of 160 KLD distillery in January 2020. The company sold 3.07 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar & 5.6 crore litre of ethanol/ENA during the quarter. Operating profit was down 17.3% mainly due to higher off-season spends & low sugar inventory (the company liquidated large part of inventory in H1FY21). The sugar profitability is low in September quarter due to low power sales, higher off-season spends & sugar inventory positioning. In contrast, profitability is disproportionately high in March quarter. PAT declined 21.5% to Rs 78.3 crore.



Outlook


BCML is most efficient sugar company with sustainable earnings & strong cash flow generation. It has been giving ~40% payout through dividends and buybacks. With the significant increase in cash flow generation, we expect payout to increase to 60% in FY22E, which would be more than~10% payout yield at current price. We value the stock at 1.6x FY21E P/BV with a revised target price of Rs 210/share. We maintain our BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Balrampur Chini #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

