you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Astral Poly Technik; target of Rs 1378: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Astral Poly Technik has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1378 in its research report dated February 13, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Astral Poly Technik


Astral Poly Technik (ASTRA) Q3FY19 numbers were in line with estimates on revenue and profitability parameters. Piping volume at 4.2% were lower than estimates, however, same was more than compensated by higher realizations. ASTRA did not budge under the price cutting strategies adopted by other large players to gain volumes. This ensured margins as well as kept receivables in check. Adhesive business was also impacted by macro slowdown and inventory losses along with high branding cost. We believe that these are investment phases and ASTRA will reap long term benefits of these strategies for prolonged periods. ASTRA has upped the ante on capacity expansion, distribution reach and branding initiatives. With new product addition in the Adhesive segment as well as pipe segment, we feel that revenue growth along with margin profile should get better.


Outlook


With high growth trajectory and expansion in return ratios, valuations will remain expensive. We rollover valuations to FY21E earnings. Reiterate Buy with a target price of ` 1,378.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 15, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Astral Poly Technik #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

