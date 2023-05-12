Buy Apollo Pipes; target of Rs 757: YES Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities' research report on Apollo Pipes

Apollo pipes registered higher quarterly volumes of 18,685Te (2-year CAGR 20%), a growth of 13%YoY & 4%QoQ on account of healthy demand from plumbing segment. The ASP came in at Rs135/Kg as compared to Rs150/Rs131 in Q4FY22/Q3FY23 respectively. With better product mix & no impact of inventory gain/loss, company’s EBITDA/Kg stood at Rs16 in Q4FY23 Vs Rs17/Rs9 in Q4FY22/Q3FY23 respectively, hence EBITDA margins came in at 11.7% as against 11.5%/6.8% in Q4FY22/Q3FY23 respectively. Management has guided for a stellar revenue growth of 35%CAGR over coming 4- years, which will be driven by 28-30% volume growth & 4-5% value growth. Company is focused on expanding their market share across India & hence they are planning a capex of Rs500Bn, wherein Rs1Bn will be for brownfield expansion of 25,000Te (by Q4FY24) & Rs4Bn will be for greenfield expansion in West, South & East for settingup 125,000Te capacity which will come-up in staggered manner. The capex will be funded via Rs2.60Bn equity infusion & balance via internal accruals.



Outlook

We continue to value the company at P/E(x) of 30x on FY25E EPS of Rs25.2, arriving at a target price of Rs757. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Apollo Pipes - 11 -05 - 2023 - yes