Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on APL Apollo Tubes

Q1 consolidated PAT of Rs. 194 crore (down 4% q-o-q) was below our estimate due to a miss in the margin, higher interest cost partially offset by higher other income and lower depreciation. Inline volume of 662kt (up 57%/2% y-o-y/q-o-q). EBITDA margin declined by 6.5% q-o-q to Rs4,645/tonne (8% below our estimate) due to inventory loss and impact of channel destocking. Adjusting for inventory loss, operating profit would have stood at Rs375-380 crore, which implies 14-16% q-o-q growth. Also, excluding (ABPL) EBITDA per tonne was at Rs5,700/tonne. Management hinted toward sustainable, strong volume/margin-led earnings growth over FY24-26. EBITDA guidance of Rs1,400-1,500 crore/Rs2,500 crore for FY24/FY25 implies 56% CAGR over FY24-25 and is higher than our EBITDA CAGR estimate of 45% over the same period. Thus, a faster Raipur ramp-up provides an upside to our earnings estimate.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on APL with a revised PT of Rs. 1,720. A strong earnings growth outlook high RoE/RoCE of 34%/42% in FY25E would narrow the valuation gap with listed peers and makes the risk-reward scenario favourable. APL trades at 27.5x its FY2025E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

APL Apollo Tubes - 08 -08 - 2023 - khan