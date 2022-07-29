English
    Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1190: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1190 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 11:30 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on APL Apollo Tubes


    APL Apollo Tubes (APAT) reported a weak operating performance with 14%/ 33% YoY decline in Gross Profit/EBITDA per MT, respectively, in 1QFY23. The result was adversely impacted by the industry-wide channel destocking prompted by the correction in domestic HRC prices and lower share of value added products (VAP). We retain our FY23E/FY24E earnings as APAT is likely to maintain its growth trajectory underpinned by a strong demand outlook.



    Outlook


    We value the stock at 33x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,190. Reiterate BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 11:30 pm
