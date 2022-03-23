English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy APL Apollo Tubes: target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated March 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 23, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on APL Apollo Tubes


    APL Apollo Tubes (APL) announced investment of Rs. 181 crore in its key distributor Shankara Building Products, through its wholly-owned subsidiary APL Apollo Mart. The investment would be made through a combination of secondary market purchase (10 lakh shares at Rs. 755/share) and proposed preferential warrants (14 lakh warrants at Rs. 750/share). Investment rationale – Through this investment, APL aims to improve sales/volumes by leveraging Shankara’s store network and further strengthening its long relationship with the distributor. The deal is valued at 0.9x EV/Sales (FY22 annualised). APL’s management expects the investment to be EPS/RoCE accretive in first year but we await more clarity on plans to achieve the same. Investment to provide sales consistency from Shankara and could aid volume/utilisation at its Hyderabad plant (we estimate current EBITDA contribution of Rs. 50 crore).



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on APL with an unchanged PT to Rs. 1,100 as structural earnings growth drivers and likely improvement in earnings quality would narrow valuation gap with building material players like Astral.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 APL Apollo Tubes was quoting at Rs 909.75, down Rs 27.75, or 2.96 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 950.65 and an intraday low of Rs 906.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 19,059 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 26,231 shares, a decrease of -27.34 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.69 percent or Rs 25.90 at Rs 937.50.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,113.65 and 52-week low Rs 585.08 on 16 December, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 18.31 percent below its 52-week high and 55.49 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 22,769.27 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #APL Apollo Tubes #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 06:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.