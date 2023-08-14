Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 28,300: ICICI Direct

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Abbott India

Abbott India (Abbott) continues to fare better than its MNC peers who are struggling for growth in line with the market rate for last couple of quarters. In Q1FY24, Abbott grew 13.4% ahead of the market growth of 9% despite mandated price cut on NLEM products (26% of core portfolio sales). Company continues to surprise us on the margin front. Tight control on overhead costs fuelled a 330bps expansion in EBITDA margin and price hike on key products will likely further sweeten the margin profile Q2FY24E onwards. We remain positive on the company given its exposure exclusively in the domestic formulations space and strong balance sheet. We raise our EPS estimates for FY24E/FY25E by 3%/5% respectively.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a revised target price of INR 28,300, based on 44x FY25E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Abbott India - 10 -08 - 2023 - isc