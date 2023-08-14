English
    Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 28,300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Abbott India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 28,300 in its research report dated August 10, 2023.

    August 14, 2023 / 11:42 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Abbott India

    Abbott India (Abbott) continues to fare better than its MNC peers who are struggling for growth in line with the market rate for last couple of quarters. In Q1FY24, Abbott grew 13.4% ahead of the market growth of 9% despite mandated price cut on NLEM products (26% of core portfolio sales). Company continues to surprise us on the margin front. Tight control on overhead costs fuelled a 330bps expansion in EBITDA margin and price hike on key products will likely further sweeten the margin profile Q2FY24E onwards. We remain positive on the company given its exposure exclusively in the domestic formulations space and strong balance sheet. We raise our EPS estimates for FY24E/FY25E by 3%/5% respectively.

    Maintain BUY with a revised target price of INR 28,300, based on 44x FY25E EPS.

