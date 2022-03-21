English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Average prices of onion have declined sharply across major wholesale markets in Maharashtra as demand from domestic stockists and bulk buyers remains subdued, with the summer crop hitting the market, industry experts said.

    March 21, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Average prices of onion have declined sharply across major wholesale markets in Maharashtra as demand from domestic stockists and bulk buyers remains subdued, with the summer crop hitting the market, industry experts said. Crude oil inventory in the US rose last week for the first time in three weeks. Inventory increased by 4.3 mln barrels to 415.9 mln bbl in the week ended Friday, data from the country's Energy Information Administration showed. Mills in India produced 28.33 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1–Mar 15, up 9.2% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said. The global outlook of natural rubber is expected to rise 1.9% to 14.1 mln tn in 2022, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said in a report. The Securities and Exchange Board of India said that stock exchanges can extend the limit on number of orders per second for algorithmic trading in commodity derivatives segment to 120 from 100 earlier.


    For all commodities report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 21, 2022 09:11 am
