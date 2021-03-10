Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government's new biofuel and compressed biogas policy has started to boost orders and enquiries for Pune-based biofuel technology provider, Praj Industries Ltd, its Executive Chairman Pramod Chaudhari says. The Punjab government, in its Budget for the upcoming financial year starting April, has proposed to provide 72 bln rupees as power subsidy for farmers. The average wholesale prices of onion have more than halved in the past two weeks across the country after summer crop arrivals started hitting the markets earlier this month, traders said. Amid the slump in prices, onion farmers have decided to approach the government for export subsidies. The government has sold 2.28 mln tn of wheat under the open market sale scheme since April, data from Food Corp of India showed. The global consumption of natural rubber rose 47.5% on year in February to 1.103 mln tn, The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said in a report. World production of natural rubber is seen down 12.4% at 897,000 tn in February. The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to impose a fine of up to 15,000 rupees on farmers for stubble burning, a state government official said today. The move is likely to deter farmers from burning stubble of the rabi crops in 2020-21 (Jun-Jun) and even further.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More