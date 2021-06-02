Accumulate Siemens target of Rs 2101: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Siemens

We recently attended analyst meet of Siemens India hosted by Mr. Sunil Mathur– MD & CEO to gain insights on various business verticals and impact of second wave of the pandemic. Management indicated that the demand environment was vibrant across sectors led by sharp recovery in economic activity and some pickup witnessed in private capex cycle. Export markets saw good ordering traction from developed western markets such as Europe and American regions, while Domestic markets saw decent traction in industries such as Cement, Chemicals, Pharma, F&B, Steel, etc. Further sectors such as data centre, e-commerce, waste heat recovery, smart infra, digitalisation, automation, TBCB, hospitals, sub-station, etc. would help drive growth going ahead.

Outlook

We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs2,101 (earlier TP of Rs1,856) valuing at 50x (10-year average is 40x). Assumption of a high multiple is done, as we believe SIEM to be one of the beneficiaries from recovery in economy activity and government’s thrust on infrastructure development.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More