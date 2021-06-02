MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Siemens target of Rs 2101: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Siemens with a target price of Rs 2101 in its research report dated June 01, 2021.

Broker Research
June 02, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Siemens


We recently attended analyst meet of Siemens India hosted by Mr. Sunil Mathur– MD & CEO to gain insights on various business verticals and impact of second wave of the pandemic. Management indicated that the demand environment was vibrant across sectors led by sharp recovery in economic activity and some pickup witnessed in private capex cycle. Export markets saw good ordering traction from developed western markets such as Europe and American regions, while Domestic markets saw decent traction in industries such as Cement, Chemicals, Pharma, F&B, Steel, etc. Further sectors such as data centre, e-commerce, waste heat recovery, smart infra, digitalisation, automation, TBCB, hospitals, sub-station, etc. would help drive growth going ahead.


Outlook


We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs2,101 (earlier TP of Rs1,856) valuing at 50x (10-year average is 40x). Assumption of a high multiple is done, as we believe SIEM to be one of the beneficiaries from recovery in economy activity and government’s thrust on infrastructure development.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Siemens
first published: Jun 2, 2021 04:14 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Mensa is locally innovated, it's not a Thrasio of India: Ananth Narayanan

Setting Sail | Mensa is locally innovated, it's not a Thrasio of India: Ananth Narayanan

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.