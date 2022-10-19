English
    Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 20,111: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 20,111 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 19, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India


    We cut CY23/24 EPS estimates by 3.5%/2.7% following 118bps QoQ gross margin slippage in 3Q22 despite double digit topline growth and strong momentum across key brands. Growth momentum was intact across large metros & smaller towns and across channels particularly MT & OOH. Medium to long term growth drivers remain intact led by 1) sustained expansion in rural reach (~ 20% of sales) 2) availability of capacity in Maggi post expansion 3) huge scope of growth in segments like coffee, RTD & Chocolates and 4) channels of future like E-commerce as well as newly launched D2C website platform - mynestle.in (7.2% of revenues). Although we expect Nestle to gain from lower costs of Palm oil while firm prices of food grains, coffee and milk might prevent a sharp uptick in margins in near term. We factor in EBIDTA margin decline of 170bps in CY22 and a gradual recovery of 90bps over coming couple of years. We estimate 11.2% PAT CAGR over CY21-24.



    Outlook


    We expect slow returns given near term margin pressure and rich valuations of 66.1x CY23 EPS. Maintain Accumulate with a DCF based TP of Rs 20,111 (Rs20,178 earlier).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

