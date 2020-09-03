172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-mahanagar-gas-target-of-rs-1007-dolat-capital-5793531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1007: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Mahanagar Gas with a target price of Rs 1007 in its research report dated September 02, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Mahanagar Gas


MGL reiterates its position as a trusted natural gas supplier, it remains steadfast to further expand and extend green footprints far and wide, taking strides to responsibly fuel India. During the Pandemic MGL strived to ensure that all customers who need natural gas have an uninterrupted access to the same and they have proactively geared itself to sustain its business in this situation and is firmly on the way to recovery towards Pre-Covid levels. While there is ample scope for growing the business of MGL organically in its currently authorized GA’s, they are continuously looking out for inorganic growth opportunities. Favourable regulatory environment, Government’s initiative to replace LPG connections with PNG in urban areas, increased availability of CNG filling facilities, replacement of polluting fuels with natural gas in industrial sector, are likely momentum to in the CGD sector.



Outlook


MGL top priority will be expanding their core operations in the existing license areas of Mumbai and adjoining areas as well as in Raigad district. These areas have large untapped opportunities and offer good potential for long term growth.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 04:13 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Mahanagar Gas #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.