Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Indian Bank; target of Rs 74: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Indian Bank with a target price of Rs 74 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Indian Bank


Indian bank reported NII and PPoP growth of 17% and 23% YoY respectively on an amalgamated basis, driven by lower slippages, higher treasury gains and lower other opex. Moratorium levels for TLs at 20% as of July-end based on one unpaid monthly instalment looks superior compared with peers. Based on two unpaid installments, the ratio stands at 7%. Despite the 160 bps erosion in CET1 ratio owing to the amalgamation with Allahabad bank, bank's CET1 ratio at 10.3% as of 1QFY20 remains the best amongst PSBs. With low capital consumption (RWA/assets at 52%), the bank is not in need of any urgent capital raise in our view. The bank's healthy capital usage has historically aided its performance. Additionally, PCR at 68% is comforting and capital erosion has been less relative to other recent PSB mergers. Nonetheless, modest operating metrics (PPoP/assets at 1.8%) and low provision buffers (0.2% of advances) could limit RoAs.


Outlook


We value the bank at 0.6x P/ABV, implying a TP of Rs74 against a RoA/RoE of 0.5%/9% for FY22E with an ACCUMULATE recommendation. The stock currently trades at 0.5x FY22E P/ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Indian Bank #Recommendations

