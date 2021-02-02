MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1671: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1671 in its research report dated January 19, 2021.

Broker Research
February 02, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on HDFC Bank


PAT grew 18.1% YoY/16.6% QoQ, driven by advance growth of 15.6% YoY growth. NIMs were 4.1%, lower by 19 bps QoQ driven by the liquidity drag. Retail assets grew 5.2% YoY and wholesale grew 14.9% YoY. Deposit grew 19.1% YoY (3.4% QoQ) with CASA improving to 43%, higher by 141bps QoQ driven by healthy customer acquisition. The CD ratio improved slightly at 85.1%. Term deposits grew 12.2% YoY. The incremental deposits were retail deposits. Other incomes grew 11.6% YoY/22.2% QoQ driven by trading gains and fees incomes. The GNPA were 0.8% on account of the standstill by the SC. Ex the same it was 1.38% - largely at the same levels as the last quarter and year. The core credit costs were 1.25% lower by 16 bps QoQ. CAR was at 18.9% and Tier 1 was 16.8%.



Outlook


We expect an ROA of 2.2% by FY23, improving from 1.9% in FY21. We value the bank at 3.5xFY23E P/ABV, implying 4.1x FY22E P/ABV. We maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating at a target price of INR 1,671 with an upside of 12.7% from CMP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #HDFC Bank #KR Choksey #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 12:38 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.