172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-hcl-technologies-target-of-rs-893-krchoksey-5870371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate HCL Technologies; target of Rs 893 KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended accumulate rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 893 in its research report dated September 21, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Technologies has announced its intent to acquire Australia-based IT, business and management consulting firm DWS Limited. DWS - listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) - employed 772 people as of June-end, has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra and provides a range of IT services including Digital Transformation, Application Development & Support, Program & Project Management and Consulting, mainly in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition will be done by a process of Scheme of Arrangement to be approved by courts in Australia. It will be subject to the approvals of Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board, Australian Competition Commission and New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Office. The transaction will also require approval of DWS shareholders. The acquisition will be done through HCL Australia Services Pty. Limited, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of HCL Technologies.


Outlook


We maintain our ACCUMULATE rating on the stock, with a revised target price of INR 893, as we roll forward our valuation to FY23E EPS, giving a target PE multiple of 16x FY23E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 12:04 pm

tags #Accumulate #HCL Technologies #KRChoksey #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.