Accumulate HCL Technologies; target of Rs 893 KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies has announced its intent to acquire Australia-based IT, business and management consulting firm DWS Limited. DWS - listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) - employed 772 people as of June-end, has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra and provides a range of IT services including Digital Transformation, Application Development & Support, Program & Project Management and Consulting, mainly in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition will be done by a process of Scheme of Arrangement to be approved by courts in Australia. It will be subject to the approvals of Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board, Australian Competition Commission and New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Office. The transaction will also require approval of DWS shareholders. The acquisition will be done through HCL Australia Services Pty. Limited, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of HCL Technologies.

Outlook

We maintain our ACCUMULATE rating on the stock, with a revised target price of INR 893, as we roll forward our valuation to FY23E EPS, giving a target PE multiple of 16x FY23E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.