App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Essel Propack; target of Rs 155: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch recommennded accumulate rating on Essel Propack with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated dated July 04, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CD Equisearch's research report on Essel Propack


The boom in the global packaging sector hinges on both the growth in the global economy as well as the performance of the diverse range of industries that this sector caters to – pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics, and other consumer goods. Additionally, exponentially expanding e-commerce market and rising demand for packaged foods have a direct bearing on the packaging sector. The FMCG business across categories of Beauty and Cosmetics, Foods, Homecare and Oral care constitutes a multitrillion dollar market globally and continues to grow in many different ways. In the developing economies, growth is powered by increasing young population, growing disposable income, lifestyle changes etc.


Outlook


Weighing odds, we advise accumulating the stock with the revised target price of Rs 155 (previous target Rs 140 (adjusted for bonus)) based on 20x FY21e EPS of Rs 7.76 over a period of 9-12 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
Read More
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #CD Equisearch #Essel Propack #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.