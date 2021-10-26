MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1852: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target price of Rs 1852 in its research report dated October 25, 2021.

October 26, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Colgate Palmolive


We are cutting EPS estimates by 6.4%/3.1%/3.5% for FY22/FY23/FY24 on the back of 1) Increased Input cost inflation and 2) Low volume growth expected in 2H22 given large base in 4Q21 and 3) Flattish EBIDTA margins over FY21-24 post sharp 460bps gains in FY21. Increased promotions during the Quarter resulted in ~4.2% volume growth but with pressure on realisations. CLGT is cautiously optimistic given no pressure on rural demand and benefits of its promotions, innovations and GTM initiatives. CLGT is focusing on accelerating growth led by 1) Ramping up innovations (launched Colgate Visible White Instant and Colgate Vedshakti Mouth spray & Oil pulling, Toothpaste for Diabetics) 2) Increasing promotion intensity to drive volumes 3) Normalizing Ad spends to improve brand recall and 5) Increasing focus on Ecom and MT helping improve product mix. We estimate 8.3% Sales CAGR and 8.4% PAT CAGR over FY22-24.



Outlook


We value CLGT at 40x Sep23EPS and assign a Target of Rs 1852 (Rs 1846 earlier). Although growth is unexciting, cheaper valuations of 34.9x/31.1x FY23/FY24EPS vs peers, Dividend yield of 2.3% in FY22 given 92.2% payout and ROE and ROCE of 87.9% and 116.6% limit any downside. Retain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Accumulate #Colgate-Palmolive #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 26, 2021 04:38 pm

