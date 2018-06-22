App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Start, Up and Away | Story of a man in woman’s world

Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak talks to the founder of lingerie retail brand PrettySecrets about his business, life and some hacks for budding entrepreneurs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

What’s the story behind some of India’s most popular brands? How did mere ideas turn into tangible products and services that millennials across India use on a daily basis? Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak traces the journey of these brands and their founders and finds out what makes them tick.

Welcome to Moneycontrol’s Start, Up and Away, a brand new video interview series which gives you a sneak peak into the minds of some of the country’s most popular entrepreneurs.

In the first episode, we catch up with Karan Behal- founder of PrettySecrets and ask him what it takes to be a man in a woman’s world. The 36-year-old who launched his online lingerie retail brand back in 2012, chats about some hacks for entrepreneurs, why he chose this particular venture and how he manages to maintain a work-life balance with a job that demands his attention 24/7.

So, if you are an aspiring entrepreneur looking for some business tips or just someone who loves a good startup story,  be sure to watch Moneycontrol's Start, Up and Away.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 03:02 pm

tags #PrettySecrets #Startup

