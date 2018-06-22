Start, Up and Away | Story of a man in woman’s world

Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak talks to the founder of lingerie retail brand PrettySecrets about his business, life and some hacks for budding entrepreneurs.
In the first episode, we catch up with Karan Behal- founder of PrettySecrets and ask him what it takes to be a man in a woman’s world. The 36-year-old who launched his online lingerie retail brand back in 2012, chats about some hacks for entrepreneurs, why he chose this particular venture and how he manages to maintain a work-life balance with a job that demands his attention 24/7.