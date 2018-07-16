App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Start, Up and Away | How Chef Pooja Dhingra brought the taste of Paris to India: Part 1

Moneycontrol’s Anchal Pathak talks to the spunky chef and entrepreneur about the triumphs and tribulations of being a food-preneur in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Pooja Dhingra started her venture at the age of 23. Fresh out of one of the world’s most famous pastry schools, Dhingra set about the daunting task of setting up her business. The patisserie was started with a crew of 3 people way back in 2010 and broke even within the first year. Fast forward 8 years and Pooja now boasts of a crew of 85 with a 5,000 sq ft kitchen and 5 stores.

Watch the accompanying video to learn more about her story.

Moneycontrol traces the journey of some of India’s most popular brands and their founders and finds out what makes them tick. So, if you are an aspiring entrepreneur looking for some business tips or just someone who loves a good startup story, tune into Start, Up and Away right here on Moneycontrol.com
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 07:21 pm

