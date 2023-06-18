Investors unearth financial irregularities at Healthtech startup Mojocare

Mojocare joins a list of other companies that have reported cases of corporate governance lapses in the past year or so

Major investors of Mojocare, a healthtech startup, have found financial irregularities at the company, they said in a joint statement, in what looked like yet another instance of a corporate governance lapse at an Indian startup.

Mojocare joins a list of other companies that have reported cases of corporate governance lapses in the past year or so. Rahul Yadav’s second startup, Broker Network (4B Networks), GoMechanic, Trell, Zilingo and BharatPe are a few other startups that have admitted to some irregularities in the past year or so.

Importantly, investors have found irregularities at the Bengaluru-based healthtech company in less than one year since a fundraise, a time when due diligence and other checks are done thoroughly. In July 2022, Mojocare raised $20.6 million in its Series A round from B Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Alteria Capital and other notable backers.

“Major investors of Mojocare initiated a review of the company’s financial statements. While the analysis remains ongoing, initial findings have uncovered financial irregularities, and it has become apparent that the business model is not sustainable due to a variety of operational and market factors. As a result, Mojocare will be scaling down operations, and the investor group is working with the company through its transition,” Mojocare’s major investors said in a joint statement on June 18.

Along with Chiratae Ventures, B Capital and Better Capital, Peak XV Partners (formerly called Sequoia Capital India) is also an investor in the health and wellness startup.

Founders, Rajat G and Ashwin S, hold about 48 percent in Mojocare while Chiratae had around 14 percent ownership in the company, as per Tracxn data. B Capital held around 10 percent, while other investors accounted for the remaining ownership in Mojocare, data showed.

Cost-cutting exercise

Mojocare, which offers personalised medical treatment for problems related to sexual wellness, women’s wellness, mental wellness and hair loss, has already fired about 150-170 employees from the organisation, with an aim to become profitable and sustainable, as per several reports.

The latest available data showed that Mojocare’s revenue jumped from Rs 30 lakh in FY21 to Rs 12.1 crore in FY22, but its losses also climbed from Rs 1.1 crore to Rs 5.5 crore during the same period, as per Tracxn.

During the company’s fundraise, founders had admitted that the space they were building was already populated but bet on their differentiated approach, which has not yielded desirable results.