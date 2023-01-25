Companies will soon have Digilocker accounts to share documents with regulators

Digilocker currently allows individuals to store and share their certificates, such as academic records, driving licence, PAN cards etc, with organisations which need to verify those documents like banks.

Government digital certificate depository Digilocker will soon enable organisations to store and share their documents such as IT returns and financial statements with regulatory bodies.

It has already collected over 560 crore digital documents of more than 14 crore citizens, a senior official said at the inaugural India Stack Developers Conference on January 25.

Another feature the digital public repository is working on will allow citizens in underprivileged households to access and use the platform from a single device.

"A lot of times, there is only one phone in a family. In such cases, this feature will help multiple family members use the platform through a single device," said Debabrata Nayak, director of Digilocker.

Digilocker has also garnered interested among foreign governments who want to adopt the tool to ease document sharing in their countries. It is one of the building blocks of India Stack that the Centre has cleared for adoption and implementation internationally.

At the annual Google for India event in December, the tech giant had announced that DigiLocker will allow Android users access verified government-issued documents from the app.