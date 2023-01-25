English
    India Stack will evolve to include artificial intelligence layer: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Many countries around the world are interested to adopt India's digital public architecture, says Union minister

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    January 25, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
    Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    The country's digital goods architecture will become more sophisticated in the future with the inclusion of an artificial intelligence layer, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on January 25.

    "What we have now is just India Stack 1.0 version. It will evolve and become more sophisticated and nuanced," he said, kicking off the inaugural India Stack Developers Conference. "The smart dataset programme will soon be launched. There will also be an AI layer built into the stack."

    The conference has been hosted to bring together the developer community, startups, corporates and foreign governments who want to adopt the India Stack that includes digital public goods like Aadhaar, United Payments Interface and Digilocker.

    Chandrashekhar said that five-seven countries are expected to sign up to one or more of these digital goods systems by February-March.