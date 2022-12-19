Google announces DigiLocker integration to Files app; India first feature

Sundar Pichai (File image)

At the annual Google for India event, the tech giant announced that DigiLocker, India’s government authorized online document storage service, to allow Android users access verified government-issued documents from the app.

The partnership will enable DigiLocker integration within the ‘Files’ app. Google also announced an AI based model to help identify and organise important files including official documents and government ID cards.

Abhishek Singh, President and CEO of NeGD, the MD & CEO of Digital India Corporation (DIC), and CEO Karmayogi Bharat said, “We expect that DigiLocker’s integration and partnership on Android will drive smoother and ubiquitous access to digitized documents in a safe and secure manner for all our users.”

Google claims that its AI identification organisation system will not require the internet, opting to use AI processing locally instead. Additionally, there will be a pattern lock to secure locally stored copies of identification documents. TechCrunch noted that Singh said, “DigiLocker has over 137 million registered users. The service also has over 2,300 issuers who have issued more than 5.6 billion documents to date”.

DigiLocker surpassed the user base of 100 million users in March. It uses APIs to retrieve, digitise and store documents issued by the government. There’s no official timeline on when the integration will be available to Android users and the search giant didn’t reveal whether the same experience will also be available to iOS users.

