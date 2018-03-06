App
Mar 06, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chatbot developer Anaek raises seed funding from Matrix Partners

Bots developed by Anaek are listed on the Slack app store and can be deployed across operating systems and devices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chatbot developer Anaek has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners, the company said in a statement.

The startup manages and runs a range of conversational bots that integrates with corporate functions such as employee attendance, time tracking, expense filing and office management.

The product runs on existing instant messaging platforms such as Slack, which currently has more than 6 million daily active users. Almost 60% of these users are in the US and the rest across the world. Bots developed by Anaek are listed on the Slack app store and can be deployed across operating systems and devices.

“Slack was born in 2013 and soon became the fastest growing enterprise software company in history. Slack had just launched its app store, a few months earlier in December 2015, and we concluded that this would be the ideal platform for us to realize our vision of streamlining business processes,” Ujjwal Grover, cofounder of Anaek, said.

Anaek plans to use the funds for marketing and promotion purposes. The company also plans to expand its team across engineering, accounting, sales, and advertising.

Founded in 2016 by ex-PepperTap executives Ujjwal Grover and Kanav Abrol, Anaek currently runs three chatbots – AttendanceBot, OfficeAmp, and ExpenseTron. The chatbots are being used by over 1,000 companies in 60 countries, according to the company.

“In early 2016, Ujjwal and I had quit our jobs and were figuring out our next move. We both came to the realization that over the years we had seen many HR systems, many of them really good, yet they were not embraced by our teams. For example, I had to often manually collate the leave requests from my team from across email, WhatsApp and text messages and then submit those in our official HR tool. So, the tools in fact added more paperwork. We hated the idea of ‘doing work about work,” Abrol said.

