MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to employees: Business won't get affected by existing allegations, trust the board

    BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer has requested them to “trust” the board of the company.

    Priyanka Sahay
    February 11, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
    Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe.

    Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe.

    In a bid to assuage the concerns of employees, BharatPe chief executive Sameer Suhail has assured them that none of the allegations against the company will have any bearing on “medium to long term health” of the business.

    The BharatPe CEO has requested them to “trust” the board of the company.

    The development happens a day after Moneycontrol reported that over 400 employees are looking for jobs. While a few have already started joining rival fin-techs, many are serving notice periods as well. It's a rapid decline in fortune for BharatPe, which made headlines last year for handing out BMW bikes and Dubai workcations to lure engineers amidst an unprecedented war for talent.

    Employees across functions including business, operations, and products have been applying to other companies as many are in disbelief over the murky details spilling out of the company and about its co-founder Ashneer Grover in the last few weeks.

    Grover’s hurried leave of absence, which morphed into a full-fledged battle versus his investors, has confused and worried employees. Although Sameer has been CEO for over a year, employees still saw BharatPe as Grover’s company (although he owns only 9.5% of it), and while his departure came as a relief to some, it still caused confusion.

    Close

    Related stories

    “We are on an incredible trajectory. January 2022 was our lifetime best month in terms of revenue, margins. Both Centrum and our teams are working hard towards building India’s first truly digital bank – Unity SFBank,” Sameer told employees in an email.
    Priyanka Sahay
    Tags: #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #jobs #startups #Suhail Sameer
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 10:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.