BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to employees: Business won't get affected by existing allegations, trust the board

Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe.

In a bid to assuage the concerns of employees, BharatPe chief executive Sameer Suhail has assured them that none of the allegations against the company will have any bearing on “medium to long term health” of the business.

The BharatPe CEO has requested them to “trust” the board of the company.

The development happens a day after Moneycontrol reported that over 400 employees are looking for jobs. While a few have already started joining rival fin-techs, many are serving notice periods as well. It's a rapid decline in fortune for BharatPe, which made headlines last year for handing out BMW bikes and Dubai workcations to lure engineers amidst an unprecedented war for talent.

Employees across functions including business, operations, and products have been applying to other companies as many are in disbelief over the murky details spilling out of the company and about its co-founder Ashneer Grover in the last few weeks.

Grover’s hurried leave of absence, which morphed into a full-fledged battle versus his investors, has confused and worried employees. Although Sameer has been CEO for over a year, employees still saw BharatPe as Grover’s company (although he owns only 9.5% of it), and while his departure came as a relief to some, it still caused confusion.

“We are on an incredible trajectory. January 2022 was our lifetime best month in terms of revenue, margins. Both Centrum and our teams are working hard towards building India’s first truly digital bank – Unity SFBank,” Sameer told employees in an email.