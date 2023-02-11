English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Alibaba affiliate Ant Group exits Paytm, sells entire stake: Reports

    Ant Group’s nominee Douglas Feagin stepped down from Paytm’s board earlier this month

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
    Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

    Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Chinese conglomerate Alibaba’s Ant Group sold its entire stake in Paytm in a block deal on February 10, days after the affiliate company’s nominee Douglas Feagin resigned from the fintech firm’s board.

    Alibaba, which held about a 6.26 percent stake in Paytm, sold a 3.1 percent stake through a block deal in January and now the remaining 2.1 crore shares, too, were sold, news agency ANI cited sources as saying.

    The block deal pushed Paytm stock down by 9 percent. Alibaba also sold its stake in Big Basket and partially exited Zomato.

    Feagin, who was also on the board of Zomato, announced his exit from the food aggregator on February 9.