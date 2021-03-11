SpiceJet offering RT-PCR COVID-19 tests for Rs 299 to passengers

Representational image (Source: Reuters)

Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet is offering RT-PCR COVID-19 tests to its passengers for Rs 299 only.

Additionally, through its healthcare arm SpiceHealth, SpiceJet has also launched the country’s cheapest coronavirus testing facility for general public at Rs 499 on March 11, reported The Times of India.

A statement issued by the carrier read: “SpiceHealth has also tied up with SpiceJet to offer a price of Rs 299, which is one-third of the prevailing market rate, for its passengers who wish to get the crucial COVID-19 test done and thus contributing to making flying even more safe and convenient.”

In the first phase, SpiceHealth will make its testing facility available in Mumbai and Delhi. The company will collect test swabs from people’s homes at nominal rates. Customers may even book appointments on www.spicehealth.com and get COVID-19 tests done at the nearest SpiceHealth mobile laboratory. SpiceJet passengers too will be able to book an RT-PCR test on the website; to avail the discounted rate they would have to provide their PNR number.

The PNR number will be for one-time use. Passengers will get to opt if they want to get the COVID-19 test done before travel or up to 30 days after travel.

