SoftBank to re-enter Flipkart with $700 million investment: Reports

A $700 million reunion between Flipkart and billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp. may be on the cards, three years after the Japanese conglomerate sold its stake in the e-commerce giant, news reports suggest.

SoftBank’s proposed investment in Flipkart will be part of a $1.2-1.5 billion funding round under its Vision Fund 2, Mint and VCCircle reported citing persons aware of the development.

Further, Flipkart’s existing investors, including Prosus Ventures – the investment arm of South African conglomerate Naspers – may raise their stake taking the company’s valuation to $30 billion, the Mint report added.

SoftBank had sold its stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $4 billion in May 2018, netting $1.5 billion in profit. It is now reportedly looking to return at almost twice the valuation at which it sold the stake.

This round of investment will precede Flipkart's Initial Public Offering (IPO) expected to happen in the next 12-18 months. Investors signing up for the ongoing round expect Flipkart’s valuation to rise to around $35-40 billion by then, with online sales surging because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a person told Mint, adding that e-commerce company may not go for another funding round before listing.

Investment banks JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are reportedly advising Flipkart on the transaction.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news reports.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Canadian pension fund CPPIB are also looking to invest in Flipkart, The Economic Times had reported on May 11.