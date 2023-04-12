SEBI unveils new logo on 35th foundation day; take a look

File image of SEBI headquarter in Mumbai (left); new SEBI logo (right)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) unveiled its new logo on April 12, at a ceremony marking the regulatory body's 35th foundation day in Mumbai.

The new SEBI logo retains its traditional blue colour palette, while also reflecting the “aspiration of a new and modern nation that works for the prosperity of every Indian”, a release stated.

The ceremony to unveil the new logo was attended by former chairpersons and whole-time members of the market regulator.

"SEBI’s new logo seeks to reflect the unique combination of rich traditions of SEBI and new data and technology based approach to all the three areas of its mandate in the securities market - development and regulation of the securities market and investor protection," said SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, while formally unveiling the logo.

It was 35 years ago - on April 12, 1988 - when SEBI came into existence with the intent to facilitate the goal of the securities market, while safeguarding the shareholders and investors from malpractices.

SEBI, a statutory body, comes under the Union Ministry of Finance. It was empowered with the Sebi Act, in the aftermath of the Harshad Mehta scam, in 1992. Over the past few years, the regulator has adopt fresh initiatives and stringent measures to further secure the markets and make it investor-friendly.

The most recent round of reforms were unveiled on March 29, when SEBI gave its nod for the Application Supported By Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for the secondary market. At this stage, the facility has been kept optional for brokers and investor, Buch had said.