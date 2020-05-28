App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI FD interest rates for senior citizens: Check latest fixed deposit interest rates

Check out SBI's latest fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens effective 27 May.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on May 27 cut fixed deposit interest rate by 40 basis points across all tenors. This was the second rate cut in a month.

Also read: SBI cuts fixed deposit interest rates by 40 bps; check out latest FD rates

The bank also extended the moratorium on term loan EMIs by another three months, in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent announcement.

Also read: SBI extends term loan EMI moratorium, simplifies process to opt for it

Check out SBI's latest fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens effective May
TenorsExisting interest rates for senior citizensInterest rates with effect from May 27
7 days to 45 days3.8%3.4%
46 days to 179 days4.8%4.4%
180 days to 210 days5.3%4.9%
211 days to less than 1 year5.3%4.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6%5.6%
2 years to less than 3 years6%5.6%
3 years to less than 5 years6.2%5.8%
5 years and up to 10 years6.5%6.2%

Source: State Bank of India website

SBI had last slashed interest rates on term deposits for ‘up to 3 years’ tenor by 20 basis points on May 12.

In March, SBI had slashed the interest rate on FDs by 20-50 bps across tenors effective March 28, 2020. That was the second rate cut in March. Earlier, the bank had cut interest rates on FDs on 10 March.

First Published on May 28, 2020 12:14 pm

