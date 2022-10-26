Satellite spectrum should not be regulated in upcoming telecom law: ISRO chairman S Somanath

S Somanath (Image: Twitter/@CMOKerala)

Satellite spectrum should be separately regulated and not be clubbed with terrestrial spectrum under the proposed new telecom law, S Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told Moneycontrol.

In an interaction on the sidelines of the India Space Congress event in New Delhi, Somanath said that ISRO will be communicating this concern regarding the India Telecommunications Bill to the ministry of communications requesting that in the final version of the bill the difference between satellite and terrestrial spectrum be explicitly mentioned.

“We cannot bring satellite spectrum into the purview of the telecom bill as a regulated element. It has to be separately regulated,” Somanath told Moneycontrol.

The ISRO chairman said, “Satellites are essentially part of the global telecommunication services. But the only issue is in respect to spectrum which we need to worry about -- satellite spectrum vs terrestrial spectrum.”

“Satellite spectrum is inherently different from terrestrial spectrum. They cannot be combined as one. The telecom bill has to explicitly bring out that this entirely different spectrum will be managed entirely differently,” Somanath told Moneycontrol.

Essentially, satellite spectrum refers to a segment of the radio spectrum that becomes available when satellites are placed into orbit. That spectrum is limited for each country. In contrast, terrestrial spectrum refers to the transmission of signals via radio waves from terrestrial (Earth-based) transmitters.

Somanath explained, “Satellite is a global item, whereas terrestrial spectrum is a local item. Terrestrial spectrum is given for a country, state, district, etc, whereas satellite is given for everywhere. Thus we need to coordinate globally -- with other players, countries and entities.”

The ISRO chairman also said that the organisation will be studying the US Federal Communications Commission’s decision to de-orbit satellites in low-Earth orbit within five years.

“It is their own internal decision. Whether they will implement it or not, we will watch and see, because it is not a globally imposable decision. A global consensus has to be reached across all nations on how to de-orbit and a decision will be taken,” Somanath said.

Somanath’s views are in line with industry stakeholders Moneycontrol earlier spoke with regarding the matter. Experts had urged the Indian government to undertake more research and assess the impact on the US market before enacting similar regulations in India.

The ISRO chairman also said that the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy for space will be released soon. Moneycontrol was the first to report that the Indian space sector was seeking 74 percent FDI.

While responding to a query from Moneycontrol, Somanath clarified that FDI will be different for different sectors in space.

“There are different elements. There is FDI in satellite, launch vehicles, applications, technology, and so on. Those percentages may differ. That 74 percent is not one number,” he clarified.

Somanath also supported the inflow of overseas investment in the space sector.

“Even if 100 percent FDI comes, the result is that there will be manufacturing in India, right? Once we’re able to manufacture in India, it gives you secondary or tertiary benefit to the other peripheral industries,” he said.

“So it means it would generate employment, generate an economy, even if it is 100 percent FDI. So, naturally, there will be a local industry growing to a level, which will be competing with that foreign investor at some point in time,” he added.

The ISRO chairman also dismissed the notion of possible competition with the Indian private space sector at a time when a few companies are developing launch vehicles of their own.

“This (idea of competition) is a wrong notion. These companies are Indian, and ISRO is a national space agency. The role of a national space agency is to grow the space sector in India -- not to grow within the boundary of ISRO.

“So it is our responsibility to bring up startups and new actors to become successful, but not really to become a competitor. So, it is a very competitive market, as far as the global market is concerned, but there is no competition within the country,” he added.