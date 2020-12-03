PlusFinancial Times
Roshni Nadar tops Kotak Wealth and Hurun India's list of richest women

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the second-richest woman on the list, with a net worth of 36,600 crore
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 03:36 PM IST
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies
 
 
With a net worth of Rs 54,850 crore, HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra is India's richest women in 2020, according to a study by Kotak Wealth and Hurun India.

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the second-richest woman on the list, with a net worth of 36,600 crore, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari, Chairperson of USV (Rs 21,340 crore).

The cumulative wealth of the 100 women on the list is Rs 2.73 lakh crore, the study said.

Here are India's richest women in 2020, as per the Kotak Wealth Hurun list:

> Roshni Nadar Malhotra, HCL Technologies (Rs 54,850 crore)
> Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Biocon, (Rs 36,600 crore)
> Leena Gandhi Tewari, USV (Rs 21,340 crore)
> Nilima Motaparti Divi’s Laboratories (Rs 18,620 crore)
> Radha Vembu, Zoho (Rs 11,590 crore)
> Jayshree Ullal,  Arista Networks (Rs 10,220 crore)
> Renu Munjal, Hero FinCorp (Rs 8,690 crore)
> Malika Chirayu Amin, Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Rs 7,570 crore)
> Anu Aga & Meher Pudumjee,  Thermax (Rs 5,850 crore)

> Falguni Nayar and family, Nykaa (Rs 5,410 crore)

Out of the 100 women on the list, 31 of them are self-made wealth creators, the report said. Thirty eight of them are USD billionaires, with net worths of Rs 1,000 crore and above.

The average age of the women on the list is 53, and 19 are under the age of 40.



With 32 individuals, Mumbai has the highest number of people on the list followed by New Delhi (20) and Hyderabad (10)





"The women on the Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women 2020 list are the most successful women leaders in India. Their stories deserve to be shared and studied," Anas Rahman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher, Hurun India said.

"For India to achieve its aspirational target to be a $5 trillion economy by 2025, women will continue to play a crucial role as wealth creators in order to achieve that goal," said Oisharya Das, CEO of Wealth Management, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Biocon #Business #HCL Technologies #India #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw #Roshni Nadar #stocks
first published: Dec 3, 2020 03:36 pm

