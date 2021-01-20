Ripplr gets $3 million in Series A funding from Zephyr Peacock, others

Ripplr has raised $3 million in its Series A round of funding from Zephyr Peacock India Growth Fund along with other investors like Yukti which is the Chand Family Office and existing investors 3One4 Capital.

Ripplr offers a technology platform for authorised dealers of large consumer brands, for tracking their business metrics, finance options, analytics and operational support. While there are multiple players in the supply chain ecosystem for the massive Indian consumer goods business, there is no organised technology player across the various legs of the system. The Bengaluru-based technology player for the logistics and distribution ecosystem intends to become that technology player.

The sector was disrupted majorly by the pandemic and the need for a technology solution to smoothen out last mile distribution was felt by businesses across the spectrum. This has given new business opportunities for players like Ripplr.

“FMCG companies and emerging consumer brands will increasingly partner with tech-driven distribution businesses and use their internal resources for branding, marketing, and advertising. Ripplr, which is integrating technology and distribution, is well-positioned to offer distribution as a service and solve for complexities,” said Pankaj Raina, managing director, Zephyr Peacock.

The company deploys predictive analytics to manage demand and inventory for both brands and retailers, providing information on sales orders, inventory and delivery status through customized dashboards. Brands can use the analytics to reduce wastage and loss of sale at retail end points.

“We have set in place the fundamentals of our tech-enabled business that will emerge as the next generation data-led distribution network. This will also be a great leverage for emerging brands that want to identify and reach their customer cohorts without spending large marketing budgets,” said Santosh Dabke, Co-Founder - Ripplr.

Ripplr currently operates in more than six cities and works with around 6000 retailers across the country. The company has some of the biggest consumer brands as its clientele including Dabur, Reckitt & Benckiser, Britannia, McDonald’s, Tata consumer Brands, Patanjali, Too yum & Godrej Consumer.