Reckitt Benckiser bets big on Mortein SMART for revenue generation

Reckitt Benckiser-owned Mortein, a household insecticide brand, on February 12 launched its latest innovation called Mortein SMART. The firm is betting big on the product given the 100 percent automatic pre-programmed chip which auto pulsates.

"I do expect Mortein SMART to be a big growth driver for us in terms of revenue," Sukhleen Aneja, Chief Marketing Officer & Marketing Director, RB Hygiene Home, South Asia, told Moneycontrol.

However, she refrained from sharing any revenue numbers.

The company sells brands that include household names such as Dettol, Harpic, Lizol, Woolite, Mortein, Vanish, Air Wick, Veet, Durex, Strepsils, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Scholl, Clearasil, Finish, Calgon.

Aneja said the new plug-in machine comprises of a smart chip which is 100 percent automatic and the claims 100 percent continuous protection through the day.

Giving insights on the repellent in India, Aneja opined that three out of four households in India do not use a repellent machine during the day leaving their families vulnerable to day-biting dengue causing mosquitoes like Aedes Aegypti.

In addition, she said, independent consumer research conducted by Mortein indicated that 73 percent women may forget to change modes between high and low modes.

Through this launch, RB India (Reckitt Benckiser) aims to bring in tech-driven solutions that will strengthen its foothold in the Rs 2,200 crore liquid vaporiser segment in India, Aneja said.

The New Mortein SMART switches modes automatically, reflected through performance beacon, wherein the red light stands for 'Power' mode and the blue light represents 'Normal' mode.

Mortein SMART will be available with the machine and a 45ML refill in one pack for Rs 149.

Agreeing to a slowdown in the FMCG space, Aneja said: "We are invested in India for the long term. So, times are tough, but it's our job to be able to create the needs for consumers."

She further said that there is a demand for low unit price items in the last three-four months from the hinterland.

"Low-unit price items enable Indians to try products which otherwise they would have been shy off as it takes the risk of spending too much and taking a chance with the new category," she added.

Mortein competes with Godrej's Good Knight and SC Johnson's All Out in the repellent space.

When asked about the company’s strategy to beat competitors, Aneja said: "Our strategies are focused on consumers and not competitors because we are going to make sure that we win with consumers. There is enough room for everyone to win."